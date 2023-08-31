Hyderabad: PV Raja Ram appointed director of production at BDL

Hyderabad: PV Raja Ram has taken charge as director of production at Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), a Public Sector Undertaking under the Ministry of Defence.

Raja Ram, a mechanical engineer from Osmania University has rich experience spanning 34 years in various capacities for the production of Missiles like Prithvi, Akash and M R SAM (Medium Range Surface to Air Missile).

“He also served as executive director and unit head of the Kanchanbagh Unit of BDL prior to his new assignment,” a press release said.

Also Read Hyderabad: BDL bags deal to produce Akash missiles worth Rs 8161 cr

During his tenure as general manager and head of the surface to Air Missiles, Raja Ram played a key role in establishing facilities and streamlining the production of M R SAM Missiles.

He also played a role in establishing flexible manufacturing lines for the Akash Missile and its variants as head of the Akash Weapon System.

Raja Ram was actively involved in the preparation of quality and process documents for the implementation of ISO 9001 for Prithvi and AS 9100 D for Akash Missiles.

He had a key role in establishing facilities for the production of the Prithvi missile.