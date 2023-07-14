Hyderabad: PVR slashes snack rates after netizens complain

Hyderabad: Acting positively on the complaint from a moviegoer, PVR Cinemas have slashed the prices of the snacks and beverages offered between their movie shows.

The cinema chain has introduced two fresh offers on munchings and drinks, claiming it an ‘unbeatable price’.

The announcement came after a journalist, who recently visited the PVR Cinema, tweeted to them, highlighting the exorbitant prices at the PVR Cinema hall.

The tweet received a massive response from users forcing PVR to take a call on its high prices.

On July 2, Tripti K Mandal posted a picture of his bill from PVR Noida, depicting the high price he paid for a regular-sized tub of cheese popcorn and a same-sized Pepsi.

Expressing concern over the affordability of movie outings with family, he claimed that the cost of these snacks was nearly equivalent to an annual subscription to Amazon Prime.

“Rs 460 for 55gm of cheese popcorn, Rs 360 for 600ml of Pepsi. Total Rs 820 at @_PVRCinemas Noida. That’s almost equal to the annual subscription of @PrimeVideoIN. No wonder people don’t go to cinemas anymore. Movie watching with family has just become unaffordable,” read his tweet.

After the tweet went viral on social media, numerous movie-goers criticised multiplexes for their inflated snack and beverage prices.

However, on Thursday, PVR Cinemas responded to the tweet and made an announcement on the rate cuttings.

“We at PVR believe that every opinion matters and it must be respected. We have this update for you and for every moviegoer in India,” read the latest post on the official Twitter handle of PVR Cinemas.

PVR stated that they have introduced two exclusive offers to address concerns over high prices.

The first offer features a combo of a burger and samosa, along with a 450 ml Pepsi and sandwich, priced at only Rs 99 each, available exclusively on Mondays to Thursdays, between 9 am and 6 pm.

On weekends, Friday to Sunday, PVR has introduced a ‘bottomless’ popcorn and Pepsi offer, where moviegoers can have unlimited refills, on a 240g bucket and 810ml glass.

The PVR Cinemas however did not specify the price for the weekend’s offer.