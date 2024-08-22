Private company using ‘Garden View’ block of Haj House sparks row

Hyderabad: A controversy erupted after a private company engaged in supplying tents and furniture for private functions was found using the ‘Garden View’ building located in the Haj house premises. The private tent-supplying company has been utilising the building as its warehouse.

The multi-story building located just behind the Haj house in Nampally, Hyderabad, was constructed at a cost of several crores and has been lying unused for several years. Time and again, officials have announced that it will be put to work. However, nothing has materialised so far in this regard.

Also Read Telangana religious leaders unanimously reject proposed Waqf Amendment Bill

A group of reporters stopped an auto trolley loaded with different items used for decoration purposes that was making its way to the ‘Garden View’ building. The people questioned the auto trolley driver, who said that he was asked to unload the consignment in the building.

The company is entrusted with the task of making arrangements for the Haj pilgrimage camp, which is established temporarily at the Haj house every year. The articles needed for the camp are kept in the building and then removed.

Nevertheless, it did not happen this time around, and only more material is being kept there. A security guard is also posted there to maintain a watch and secure the material.

During a press conference over the issue on Wednesday, August 21, officials of the Haj House stated that the private supplying company had been given two weeks to vacate the building.

The Muslim socio-religious organisations demand an inquiry from the Telangana Waqf Board for the illegal occupation of the building and take urgent steps to put the building to proper use.