Hyderabad: Python spotted, caught in Shastripuram

Hyderabad: A 20-foot-long python was found and rescued at Baba Kanta in Shastripuram under Bahadurpura police station limits on Monday night.

The python was moving near a truck parked at an open place very close to the Mir Alam Tank when a truck driver spotted it.

A crowd gathered at the place to have a look at the python conveniently crawling around.

A snake catcher arrived later and caught the python. He placed it in a bag and handed it over to the forest officials.

A Python was spotted and caught at Shastripuram, Hyderabad. @TheSiasatDaily pic.twitter.com/KDYAhr7hIg — Faiza Kirmani (@sfaizakirmani) September 12, 2023

Also Read Hyderabad: Python spotted near apartment building in Nizampet

The python will be released in it’s natural habitat.

The police and forest officials said that the python could have moved out in search of prey from it’s natural habitat the Mir Alam Tank.

Previously during rainy season pythons and other snakes were spotted and caught in residential localities around Mir Alam Tank and Nehru Zoological Park.

A few days ago, another python was caught at an apartment in Nizampet by Friends of Snakes Society volunteers.