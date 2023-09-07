Hyderabad: Python spotted near apartment building in Nizampet

Hyderabad: Panic gripped residents of NRI Colony in Nizampet area when a five-foot-long python was spotted near Sai Elite apartment on Thursday.

Alarmed by the sight of the python, the residents promptly contacted the forest officials, who in turn alerted the ‘Friends of Snake Society’ (FoSS) members.

A dedicated volunteer from FoSS arrived at the apartment and skillfully captured the snake.

The FoSS mentioned that the snake likely ventured from a nearby lake or drain during the recent rains and was discovered by local residents. As part of the rescue efforts, this python will be safely released back into its natural habitat.