Hyderabad: Python spotted near apartment building in Nizampet

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 7th September 2023 9:45 pm IST
rainfall in telangana
Representational image

Hyderabad: Panic gripped residents of NRI Colony in Nizampet area when a five-foot-long python was spotted near Sai Elite apartment on Thursday.

Alarmed by the sight of the python, the residents promptly contacted the forest officials, who in turn alerted the ‘Friends of Snake Society’ (FoSS) members.

A dedicated volunteer from FoSS arrived at the apartment and skillfully captured the snake.

MS Education Academy

The FoSS mentioned that the snake likely ventured from a nearby lake or drain during the recent rains and was discovered by local residents. As part of the rescue efforts, this python will be safely released back into its natural habitat.

Tags
Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 7th September 2023 9:45 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Mir Alamgir

Mir Alamgir

Back to top button