Hyderabad: Quake Arena founder opens up on money behind music

Hyderabad: How much business can a nightclub do in a single night? For Quake Arena, founder Raja Srikar says one Black Coffee show brought in around Rs 2.4 crore. But behind the packed crowds, international artists and dazzling stage production lies a business where even huge collections do not automatically mean huge profits.

Speaking on Raw Talk with Vik, Srikar, the founder of Quake Arena and Amnesia Lounge Bar, opened up about building venues in Hyderabad, costly mistakes and the financial pressure that follows once the party ends.

A night worth Rs 2.4 crore

During the conversation, Srikar identified the Black Coffee event as Quake’s biggest night in terms of business, putting its collections at approximately Rs 2.4 crore. He also said the club had crossed Rs 2 crore on two occasions.

The figures offered a glimpse into the scale of the city’s nightlife economy. However, Srikar stressed that revenue and profit are very different things, particularly when major shows come with substantial artist fees and operating expenses.

He said Quake did around Rs 70 crore in business “last year”, describing the figure as accounted revenue.

A drug-test condition before Quake’s big opening

Quake’s opening night came with a hurdle even before the music began. Srikar recalled that, during discussions over permission for the event, authorities asked whether the performing artist would consent to a drug test.

According to him, the artist agreed, and the team gave a written undertaking specifying a urine test. This helped clear the way for the launch show.

The stakes were high. Instead of hosting a series of private launch parties, the team had decided to bring in a major artist and sell tickets for the opening itself. Srikar said around 4,000 people attended and that the venue made a profit on its opening night.

For him, seeing the launch come together after the uncertainty was an emotional moment. He recalled “happy tears” as Quake welcomed its first big crowd, marking an important early success for the venue.

Amnesia’s success did not guarantee the next hit

The conversation also traced his journey through Amnesia and Insomnia, including an early lesson in overconfidence.

Srikar recalled assuming that Amnesia’s popularity would help bring audiences to Insomnia. However, the new venture struggled during its initial months, forcing the team to rethink its marketing and programming.

He credited a stronger focus on reaching the right audience and Bollywood DJ nights with helping turn things around.

At Amnesia, meanwhile, one simple design idea shaped the experience: guests should be able to see the stage from wherever they sat.