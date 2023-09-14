Hyderabad: Quantum AI Global opens its office at Madhapur

"In collaboration with IIIT Basara, we’ve initiated a pilot program, making mental health care accessible to students," said the company's CEO.

Hyderabad: Office of Quantum AI Global, a US-based leading innovator in deep-tech solutions, was inaugurated at the Capital Park building in Madhapur on Wednesday.

Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao inaugurated their Hyderabad office. He appreciated Quantum’s management for catering to industrial needs by offering artificial intelligence technologies.

The products of Quantum AI Global are making waves not just in technology but also in society, with meaningful impact through products like HealMed, a lifeline catering to the urgent need for mental health support.

Speaking at the launch, the company CEO Sanjay Chittoor said, “In collaboration with IIIT Basara, we’ve initiated a pilot program, making mental health care accessible to students. Our vision at Quantum AI Global goes beyond technology.”

Rajya Sabha member Vaddiraju Ravichandra, film producer Dil Raju and others also were present at the launch event.

