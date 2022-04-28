Hyderabad: Quran Foundation offers free coaching for TSPSC recruitment

Hyderabad: The Quran Foundation announced that it is going to offer free coaching to aspirants of TSPSC group I, II, III, and IV jobs.

Aspirants who are aged less than 44 years can apply for the entrance examination which is scheduled to be held on May 8, 22.

As per the announcement, 100 successful candidates of the entrance examination will be selected for the coaching.

Candidates have to register online (click here) for the test which will consist of aptitude, GK, and current affairs. The last date for registration of the test is April 30, 2022.

Group I notification released

On Tuesday, TSPSC released the notification for Group I posts. There are a total of 503 vacancies.

As per the notification, the submission of online applications will begin on May 2, 2022, and the last date for applying for the recruitment is May 31, 2022.

The preliminary test and main exam for TSPSC Group I are likely to be held in July/August and November/December 2022 respectively.

The exact dates of the examinations will be notified later.

TSPSC Group I recruitment process changed

Earlier, the Telangana state government had notified the changes in the TSPSC Group I recruitment process.

As per GO MS No.55 issued on Monday, the recruitment process will now consist of a preliminary test and a written exam. Earlier, it was a three-stage process, consisting of a preliminary test, a written exam, and an interview.

The duration of the preliminary test for the TSPSC Group I post will be two hours and it will carry 150 marks. As the test will be qualifying in nature, the marks obtained in the test will not be counted for ranking.

Candidates who clear the preliminary test will have to write the main exam which will consist of six papers, each of 150 marks. Apart from it, there will be one qualifying paper.