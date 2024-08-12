Hyderabad: Rachakonda police arrest 8 for murder of rowdy sheeter

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 12th August 2024 8:21 pm IST
All wine shops and bars to remain closed on Sunday on account of Bonalu festival.
Representational image

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda police detained eight people in connection with the murder of a rowdy sheeter of the Kanchanbagh police station. Riyaz, the deceased, was shot dead last week at the Balapur road.

Riyaz, on whom a rowdy sheet exists at the Kanchanbagh police station, was shot dead by some unknown persons on Balapur while he was going on a motorcycle.

Police sources said Riyasat, brother of Riyaz, had some differences with one Hameed, who had lodged a complaint against him at Meerpet police station. Riyasat told about it to Riyaz who wanted to take revenge and had allegedly targeted the 14 year-old son of Hameed. He further threatened to kill Hameed.

Fearing for his life and to ensure safety of his family, Hameed allegedly planned to kill Riyaz and offered a huge sum of money to one Sultan gang of Golconda. The members of Sultan gang had followed Riyaz and kept a tab of his movement for a month, source said.

On Thursday night, the gang shot dead Riyaz, using a country-made weapon. The gang member’s fire three rounds on Riyaz and one bullet hit him leading to death, police sources said.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 12th August 2024 8:21 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button