Hyderabad: Rachakonda police arrest 8 for murder of rowdy sheeter

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda police detained eight people in connection with the murder of a rowdy sheeter of the Kanchanbagh police station. Riyaz, the deceased, was shot dead last week at the Balapur road.

Riyaz, on whom a rowdy sheet exists at the Kanchanbagh police station, was shot dead by some unknown persons on Balapur while he was going on a motorcycle.

Police sources said Riyasat, brother of Riyaz, had some differences with one Hameed, who had lodged a complaint against him at Meerpet police station. Riyasat told about it to Riyaz who wanted to take revenge and had allegedly targeted the 14 year-old son of Hameed. He further threatened to kill Hameed.

Fearing for his life and to ensure safety of his family, Hameed allegedly planned to kill Riyaz and offered a huge sum of money to one Sultan gang of Golconda. The members of Sultan gang had followed Riyaz and kept a tab of his movement for a month, source said.

On Thursday night, the gang shot dead Riyaz, using a country-made weapon. The gang member’s fire three rounds on Riyaz and one bullet hit him leading to death, police sources said.