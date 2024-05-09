Hyderabad: Rachakonda police impose restrictions from May 11 to 14 for polling

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda police has imposed restrictions on movement, and alcohol sale with regard to the upcoming Lok Sabha election polling scheduled to be held on May 13. The restrictions will remain in force from 6 p.m. on May 11 till 6 p.m. on May 14.

In a press release, the Rachankonda police on Thursday, May 9, stated that all voters from Ranga Reddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri and Yadagiri Bhuvanagiri districts are required to form queues, one for men and the other for women voters. Formation of more than one queue for men and women is not allowed.

Section 144 will be imposed on the polling day, May 13, under the Rachakonda police jurisdiction, disallowing the assembling of more than 4 persons in one spot. “However, it is clarified that this does not restrict house-to-house visits, of less than 5 persons,” the circular stated.

Also Read Hyderabad: BJP complaints to EC against DCP Vijaya Kumar

Citizens are also prohibited from carrying sticks with or without flags, lathis, firearms or any other weapons in processions. Big gatherings or meetings with a radius of 1 kilometre from polling booths have also been prohibited by the Rachakonda police.

Usage of loudspeakers to address the public in the entire limits of Rachakonda Police Commissionarate has been prohibited. Citizens have also been prohibited from erecting shamianas, and pandals on polling day. Music, singing or speeches or any other instruments to address the public is also prohibited.

The Rachakonda police has also declared unlawful the exhibition of images, symbols, and placards that can create religious animosity or hatred between communities. The police has ordered the closure of liquor shops, hotels, restaurants clubs and other establishments selling or serving liquor, including non-proprietary clubs, star hotels, and restaurants, even if they are issued different categories of licences.

Liquor will not be served or sold during the period when the restrictions will be imposed.