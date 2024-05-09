Hyderabad: BJP complaints to EC against DCP Vijaya Kumar

The complaint stated that DCP is being ordered by Congress leaders to openly threaten BJP karyakarthas.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 9th May 2024 6:04 pm IST
DCP Vijaya Kumar

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) filed a complaint with the Election Commission on Thursday, May 9, against deputy commissioner of police (DCP) West Zone Vijaya Kumar for alleged high-handedness during its party campaign.

BJP leader Marri Shashidhar Reddy lodged a complaint mentioning an incident that occurred on May 7 in Borabanda of Hyderabad. “A five-member team of BJP workers were going round on a Door-to-door campaign in Peddamma Nagar at around 12:30 am when they were taken into custody by the police,” the complaint read.

After learning of the incident, BJP division president Kotha Venkatesham arrived, said Shashidhar Reddy. “Just then DCP of West Zone (Hyderabad) Vijaya Kumar entered the station and started using abusive and unparliamentary language against them. The DCP directed the policemen to throw the BJP workers out. Kotha Venkatesham was pulled by the collar. He felt suffocated and suffered injuries,” claimed the BJP’s complaint.

The complaint from BJP also stated that DCP Vijaya Kumar is being “ordered” by Congress leaders to openly threaten BJP workers in Hyderabad in his zone. “He (DCP) will not allow anyone to campaign within his jurisdiction, he will even get false cases filed against them,” the BJP’s complaint read.

“The action of the police officers not only violated our constitutional rights to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression but also demonstrated a clear abuse of power and disregard for the rule of law,” stated Shashidhar Reddy in his complaint. The BJP has appealed to the Election Commission to take necessary actions against the police officer and ensure free and fair elections are conducted.

Telangana goes to polls on May 13, and apart from the Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat, parts of the city also fall under other Parliamentary seats like Chevella, Secunderabad and Malkajgiri.

