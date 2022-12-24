Hyderabad: Rachakonda police limit gets boost with 763 new posts

Hyderabad: Policing in the Rachakonda limits will get a major boost with the Telangana government sanctioning 763 different posts right from constable to joint commissioner rank for the Rachakonda commissionerate.

The major benefit will be the traffic police wing. It will be headed by a joint commissioner of police (traffic) and will be assisted by two Deputy Commissioner of Police rank officials. Now two new traffic zones are being created: Malkajgiri traffic zone and Maheshwaram traffic zones. New traffic police stations will come up at Maheshwaram, Jawaharnagar, Ghatkesar and Ibrahimpatnam.

“In long run it will reduce road accidents and improve enforcement work,” said Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat, Commissioner of Police Rachakonda.

A new police zone ‘Maheshwaram’ will be created in Rachakonda police commissionerate and an official of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) will be heading it. Also, there will be a new police division Maheshwaram with Balapur, Pahadishareef, Maheshwaram and Kandukur coming under the Maheshwaram police division headed by an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) rank officer for the Rachakonda police.

The government sanctioned 763 different posts right from constable to Joint Commissioner Rank to the Rachakonda Commissionerate. “The increase in population in the Commissionerate and the resultant increase in crime has put a huge pressure on the existing structure of the Commissionerate. Hence proposals for creation of 763 new posts, setting up a few police stations, police divisions and a law and order/ traffic zones were put forward for approval to government and were approved,” said Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat.

New police stations will come up at Cherlapally, Nagole, Green Pharma City, Pocharam IT Corridor and a woman police station at Uppal while traffic police stations will come up at Ghatkesar, Jawaharnagar, Maheshwaram and Ibrahimpatnam. The police stations of Balapur, Abdullapurmet, Yadadri traffic and Keesara will be upgraded.

The special operations team will get a fillip with two DCP’s supervising the work – one DCP will supervise the Maheshwaram and L. B Nagar SOT while the other DCP will supervise the Bhongir and Malkajgiri SOT.