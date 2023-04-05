Hyderabad: Racket selling duplicate general store items busted

Photo of SM Bilal SM Bilal|   Updated: 5th April 2023 8:35 am IST
CBI arrests Hyderabad-based chartered accountant in Delhi excise policy case
(Representative Image)

Hyderabad: The Commissioner’s Taskforce, West Zone Team on Tuesday apprehended four offenders allegedly involved in preparing and selling duplicate general store items.

Kamal Bhati of Rajasthan along with his associates Ajay Kumar Bhure, Syed Imran, Premraj Purohith and Pukhraj Purohith, who were procuring duplicate grocery items and selling the same in Hyderabad and Karnataka State.

The kingpin of the racket Kamal Bhati used to purchase duplicate branded food products and its labels, boxes, stickers, empty bottles, packing boxes and from Delhi and indulged in preparation and adulterating food items, oil, tea powder, soaps, shampoos and general store items. The duplicate items were stored at his warehouse at Katedan and the same were sold away in the markets through distributors Premraj Purohith, Pukraj Purohith and Mahender Singh Rathod.

MS Education Academy

Meanwhile, Syed Imran, in-charge of warehouse at Katedan and also running trolley auto and works for Kamal Bhati, (manufacturer) and transporting them to various places.

The task force police have seized duplicate grocery items worth sixteen laksh and the accused along with seized material were handed over to Shahinayathgunj police.

Tags
Photo of SM Bilal SM Bilal|   Updated: 5th April 2023 8:35 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button