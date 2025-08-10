Hyderabad rains: CM Revanth visits flood-hit areas, meets public

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy conducted a surprise inspection of flood-hit Balkampet area in Hyderabad on Sunday, August 10.

Reddy was accompanied by the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) commissioner AV Ranganath. He called for coordination among agencies to carry out relief efforts.

The chief minister interacted with the affected people in areas including Ameerpet, Buddha Nagar and Maitri Vanam. He said that the drainage canal is higher than the Colony Road and has become narrower, increasing the intensity of the flood. Among other people, the CM was also seen walking with a boy and enquiring about the situation.

Revanth Reddy suggested that the drainage system should be immediately streamlined, and the floodwater should flow smoothly in Hyderabad . Reddy is seen walking with a boy and others. The affected people complained that some people are filling up the adjacent Gangubai Basti Kunta and using it for parking.

Officials were asked to provide a permanent solution to the flood problem by setting up a special trunk line and prepare plans immediately.

On August 9, heavy rains lashed Hyderabad with areas including Vanasthalipuram, Hayathnagar, BN Reddy, Gurrumguda and others receiving 100 millimetres of rainfall. On Saturday, Begum Bazar and Sardar Mahal areas in the Old city received the highest rainfall at 117.5 and 106.3 mm rainfall.

That was followed by Khairatabad, Nampally, Asifabad, and Hayathnagar seeing rains of over 90mm.

Aside from that others areas and rains in Hyderabad was heavy to moderate. The downpour lasted for about two hours on Saturday night. The city over the last week has witnessed intense spells of thundershowers leading to road blocks, tree fellings and heavy traffic jams due to waterlogging.