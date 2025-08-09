Rains in Hyderabad: 100mm showers recorded in Old City

Hyderabad: Heavy rains once again lashed the city on Saturday, August 9, with several areas including Vanasthalipuram, Hayathnagar, BN Reddy, Gurrumguda and other areas receiving very heavy showers close to 100 millimeters (mm).

Local weatherman T Balaji also said that this was the third time in August that rains in Hyderabad have crossed over 100 mm. He stated that more heavy downpours are expected in the next 10 to 15 days as well.

On Saturday, Begum Bazar and Sardar Mahal areas in the Old city received the highest rainfall at 117.5 and 106.3 mm rainfall. That was followed by Khairatabad, Nampally, Asifabad, and Hayathnagar seeing rains of over 90mm.

Aside from that others areas and rains in Hyderabad was heavy to moderate. The downpour lasted for about two hours on Saturday night. The city over the last week has witnessed intense spells of thundershowers leading to road blocks, tree fellings and heavy traffic jams due to waterlogging.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted heavy rainfall in parts of Telangana till August 9. It had also predicted light to moderate rainfall in some parts of Telangana, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in the next 5 days.