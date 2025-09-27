Hyderabad rains: GHMC commissioner inspects flood-hit Musi areas

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner RV Karnan on Saturday conducted a field inspection of flood-affected areas along the Musi River, which is witnessing heavy inflows due to continuous rains upstream. He appealed to residents living along the riverbed to remain vigilant and urged those in low-lying areas to move to safer locations.

He directed officials to remain vigilant 24/7 and ensure that no untoward incidents occur. He also instructed the immediate shifting of vulnerable residents from low-lying areas to rehabilitation centers.

During the visit, Karnan inspected the ongoing construction of the new bridge at Musarambagh. Engineering officials informed him that while the completed spans of the bridge had not suffered any damage.

Later, he visited the rehabilitation center set up at Government High School, Golnaka, Lanka, under Amberpet Circle. He interacted with flood-affected families, inquired about their needs, and inspected the facilities being provided.

RV Karnan instructed officials to ensure the timely provision of food, drinking water, medical care, and other essential amenities. Reassuring the affected families, he said, “There is no need to panic. The Government is with you and will extend full support.”