Hyderabad rains: HYDRAA gets 60 fallen tree calls, clears them

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRAA) received 60 complaints of fallen trees by 10 pm on Friday night, April 18, as heavy rains coupled with hail storms lashed different parts of the city.

Officials of the disaster response force of HYDRAA swung into action, assisted by the electricity officials and police and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) personnel, to remove the fallen trees.

In Nallakunta, an aged Gulmohar tree fell and rested on the power-lines in front of Kshatriya Towers on the road connecting Shankarmutt with Baghlingampally.

The police blocked the road, and using a tree cutting vehicle, GHMC and DRF personnel cut down the branches of the fallen tree before removing it. Public safety was ensured by blocking the road and disconnecting the power-lines.

Similar efforts were made in front of Saroornagar police station, Vijaynagar Colony, Darussalam, Telangana high Court, BN Reddy Nagar, Falaknuma, Sultan Bazaar, Kachiguda, Sindhi Colony, Methodist Colony and other areas.

DRF personnel also reached the identified water stagnation points and took steps to clear the water from there.

DRF personnel clearing the flood waters from water stagnation points on Friday, April 18, 2025.

Chairman and managing director of the Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) Musharraf Faruqui informed that due to trees falling on power lines, power supply has been interrupted in the areas under 359 power lines, and in 350 power lines the electricity has been restored by Friday night.

In a statement to media on Friday, he stated that in Hyderabad southern circle, power lines in 49 feeder lines was interrupted, out of which 45 feeder lines have been restored.