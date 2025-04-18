Sudden storms lash Hyderabad with wind, hail and rain

Hyderabad: Strong winds, heavy rain, and hailstorms lashed several parts of Hyderabad on Friday, April 18, in a dramatic weather shift that caught many off guard on an otherwise sunny day.

The sudden change began in central Hyderabad around 5:45 pm with dark clouds rolling in, followed by intense gusts and a burst of heavy rain. Areas like Nallakunta witnessed hail and thunderstorms, startling commuters and residents.

While IMD Hyderabad issued a yellow alert for the city, weather enthusiast T Balaji advised people to stay indoors for at least three hours, citing continued storm activity.

A thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) is very likely to hit isolated areas in several Telangana districts, including Mulugu, Khammam, Warangal, Siddipet, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajgiri, and others, the IMD said.

Here are some videos shared by Hyderabad residents showing the impact of the storm.