Woman fakes rape attempt on MMTS train in Hyderabad to hide reel mishap

Hyderabad: In a dramatic turn of events, a 23-year-old woman who had jumped out of an MMTS train claiming to escape a rape attempt has admitted to fabricating the story to hide the fact that she sustained grievous injuries attempting to film a reel, local media reported.

The woman who works with a food delivery company and stays in a hostel in Medchal, alleged that when she was travelling alone in the ladies’ coach of an MMTS train from Secunderabad to Medchal, she was assaulted by an unknown man after two other women alighted at Alwal station.

She claimed that the man insisted on sexual favours, and in a bid to flee and she leapt from the MMTS train on the outskirts of Hyderabad, suffering head, chin, right hand, and waist injuries. Passersby spotted her at Alwal station and rushed to Gandhi Hospital for medical attention.

Police sift 250 CCTVs in Hyderabad MMTS train mystery

The Government Railway Police (GRP) acted on the complaint, filing a case under applicable sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for criminal force and seeking sexual favours. They constituted several teams, reviewed CCTV shots from around 250 cameras, and interrogated more than 100 suspects.

When police officials could not find any evidence for the woman’s allegations. On re-examination and further interrogation, the woman admitted to having fabricated the story.

The young Hyderabad woman explained that she was trying to make a reel for social media while travelling on the MMTS train and fell off by mistake, which caused her injuries. Afraid of the consequences from her family, she fabricated the story of rape to account for her situation.