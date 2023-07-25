Hyderabad rains: IT employees to log out in phases to avoid traffic jams

Hyderabad: In view of the IMD’s heavy rains prediction for the city for the next 5 days, IT companies on the advise of the city police have resorted to logging out employees phase wise in order to avoid massive traffic jams like the one that happened on July 24, Monday in the evening.

@KTRBRS Hyderabad traffic is mess with 8 lane roads and flyovers.

Bengaluru has this kind of traffic because of 4 lane roads.



Lack of public transport in IKEA junction has messed up this place. Travelling to Kondapur from IKEA junction takes more than 1 hour !!! https://t.co/mMafVJxdOE — Abhishek (@MrAbhi_shek) July 25, 2023

Here are the phases:

Phase i-3 PM: Companies located on IKEA to Cyber Towers Road

All companies located in Raheja Mindspace.

TCS

HSBC

Dell

All companies located in Pheonix (Madhapur / Kondapur Avance.

Dell

Oracle 8. Qualcomm

Tech Mahindra

All companies located in Parva Summit, Watermark

And Other IT Companies/IT parks on this stretch.

Phase ii-4.30 PM: IKEA & surrounding to Bio Diversity & Raidurgam

All companies located in Knowledge City, 2. All companies located in Knowledge Park, 3.7 Hub

All companies located in Galaxy, LTI & Twitza

All companies located in Commerzime 6. All companies located in RMZ Nexity

All companies located in Skyview 10 & 20

8All companies located in Diyashree Orion

All companies located in Ascendas

And other companies/IT Parks located in this area.

Phase iii: 3-6 PM: Financial District / Gachibowli

Microsoft

Infosys

Wipro

Centaurus

Broadway 6. Virtusa

All companies located in BSR IT park

ICICI

All companies located in Waverock

Amazon

Honeywell, Hitachi 12. Sattra Capital

Cap Gemini

All companies located in GAR 15. Frankdin Templeton

All companies located in Q City

All companies located in DLF

And other companies / IT Parks located in this area.

Commuters on Monday evening suffered long traffic jams of up to 2 hours due to heavy rains that hit the city. IT employees in scores were struck on the road after a day-long work schedule.

According to the IMD, all six zones of Hyderabad, including Charminar, Khairatabad, Kukatpally, LB Nagar, Secunderabad, and Serilingampally, can expect heavy rainfall today.

The weather department has also issued a red alert for the state, warning residents about heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning. It has forecasted very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in various districts of the state for three days.

Not only in Telangana, but the department has also forecasted heavy rainfall in several other states, including Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Goa.