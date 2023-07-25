Hyderabad rains: IT employees to log out in phases to avoid traffic jams

Hyderabad: In view of the IMD’s heavy rains prediction for the city for the next 5 days, IT companies on the advise of the city police have resorted to logging out employees phase wise in order to avoid massive traffic jams like the one that happened on July 24, Monday in the evening.
Here are the phases:
Phase i-3 PM: Companies located on IKEA to Cyber Towers Road
- All companies located in Raheja Mindspace.
- TCS
- HSBC
- Dell
- All companies located in Pheonix (Madhapur / Kondapur Avance.
- Dell
- Oracle 8. Qualcomm
- Tech Mahindra
- All companies located in Parva Summit, Watermark
- And Other IT Companies/IT parks on this stretch.
Phase ii-4.30 PM: IKEA & surrounding to Bio Diversity & Raidurgam
- All companies located in Knowledge City, 2. All companies located in Knowledge Park, 3.7 Hub
- All companies located in Galaxy, LTI & Twitza
- All companies located in Commerzime 6. All companies located in RMZ Nexity
- All companies located in Skyview 10 & 20
- 8All companies located in Diyashree Orion
- All companies located in Ascendas
- And other companies/IT Parks located in this area.
Phase iii: 3-6 PM: Financial District / Gachibowli
- Microsoft
- Infosys
- Wipro
- Centaurus
- Broadway 6. Virtusa
- All companies located in BSR IT park
- ICICI
- All companies located in Waverock
- Amazon
- Honeywell, Hitachi 12. Sattra Capital
- Cap Gemini
- All companies located in GAR 15. Frankdin Templeton
- All companies located in Q City
- All companies located in DLF
- And other companies / IT Parks located in this area.
Commuters on Monday evening suffered long traffic jams of up to 2 hours due to heavy rains that hit the city. IT employees in scores were struck on the road after a day-long work schedule.
According to the IMD, all six zones of Hyderabad, including Charminar, Khairatabad, Kukatpally, LB Nagar, Secunderabad, and Serilingampally, can expect heavy rainfall today.
The weather department has also issued a red alert for the state, warning residents about heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning. It has forecasted very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in various districts of the state for three days.
Not only in Telangana, but the department has also forecasted heavy rainfall in several other states, including Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Goa.