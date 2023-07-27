Hyderabad rains: Locals catch fish on road as Suraram lake swells

Hyderabad: Amid the incessant rains plummeting Hyderabad over the past week, residents of Qutbullapur in Secunderabad on Thursday, July 27, were engaged in an unusual pass-time activity — fishing on the road.



Fishing as entertainment / pass time activity on roads of #Hyderabad as unprecedented rains battered #Telangana; at a residential colony in #Qutbullapur that has got flooded, locals who saw fish had come in from the overflowing SuraramLake nearby improvised nets @ndtvindia @ndtv pic.twitter.com/ANjFftobBP — Uma Sudhir (@umasudhir) July 27, 2023

Schools of fish were seen swimming on the roads as the adjacent Suraram lakh swelled and started overflowing. People fetched make-do nets and utensils to catch the fish.

With swollen water bodies, the roads are inundated. However, the residents in Qutbullapur locality, unbothered by the knee-deep water on roads, were found fishing. “This is my dinner today,” said a smiling child, displaying a few fingerling he had managed to catch.