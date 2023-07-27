Hyderabad rains: Locals catch fish on road as Suraram lake swells

The residents in Qutbullapur locality, unbothered by the knee-deep water on roads, were busy catching the fish.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 27th July 2023 6:59 pm IST
Locals try to catch fish with a make-do net in a Secunderabad locality on Thursday

Hyderabad: Amid the incessant rains plummeting Hyderabad over the past week, residents of Qutbullapur in Secunderabad on Thursday, July 27, were engaged in an unusual pass-time activity — fishing on the road.

Schools of fish were seen swimming on the roads as the adjacent Suraram lakh swelled and started overflowing. People fetched make-do nets and utensils to catch the fish.

With swollen water bodies, the roads are inundated. However, the residents in Qutbullapur locality, unbothered by the knee-deep water on roads, were found fishing. “This is my dinner today,” said a smiling child, displaying a few fingerling he had managed to catch.

