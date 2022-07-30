Hyderabad rains: Many areas turned into lakes, witnessed traffic jams

Hyderabad: The incessant rain continues to lash Hyderabad and other districts of the state at a time when the IMD had predicted more rain during the next 2 to 3 days.

Due to the heavy rain, many city areas turned into lakes leading to traffic jams for hours.

Since the onset of the monsoon the rain is lashing the city and districts and the average rain in July was more than normal. Many districts of the estate witnessed light to heavy rains.

Heavy rain was witnessed in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad Friday for one to one and half hours which led to flooding in many low lying areas and rainwater entered into many houses.

The traffic was jammed for hours and the police appealed to the people not to come to roads especially in the West zone to avoid the traffic jam.

There was heavy traffic in West zone areas like Panjagutta, Begumpet, Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills and SR Nagar.

The IMD officials said that Naredmeth witnessed the maximum rain of 9.5 cm. The GHMC control room received 129 rain related complaints.

The areas which witnessed heavy rain with gale were Kuttapeth, Dilsukhnagar, Malakpet, Champapet, Tarnaka, Uppal, Bashir Bagh, Nampally, Kothi and Begum Bazar and similarly the areas in old city include Charminar, Yakutpura, Bada Bazar and Attapur where the roads were flooded with rainwater.

The City Municipal Commissioner Lokesh Kumar mobilized the GHMC’s disaster teams to drain the rainwater on a war footing. He also appealed to the people to remain alert.