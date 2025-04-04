Hyderabad rains: TGSPDCL restores 57 damaged poles, 44 transformers

Hyderabad: Amid heavy rains, several parts of Hyderabad faced power outages after falling trees and branches damaged 57 electric poles and 44 transformers, which were promptly restored by TGSPDCL to reinstate power in record time.

The impact of the rains was widespread across multiple circles in Hyderabad, including the Central Circle, with 7 distribution transformers (DTRs) and 23 electric poles damaged.

The Hyderabad South Circle reported damage to 11 DTRs and 15 poles. The Secunderabad Circle saw 5 DTRs affected, whereas the Saroor Nagar Circle experienced damage to 14 DTRs and 3 poles. In the Habsiguda area, 7 DTRs and 7 poles were also reported damaged due to the adverse weather conditions.

The rains not only caused widespread blackouts but also posed serious challenges to restoration efforts due to fallen debris and slippery terrain.

Heavy rains hit Hyderabad

Heavy rains that began at around 2:00 pm caused trees to uproot, severe water-logging and traffic and electricity issues across the city.

Trees were uprooted near the KPC junction, RTA officer (Kharitabad-Somajiguda), Saidabad State Bank Colony, Basheerbagh, Necklace Road, Musheerabad, Assembly Road, and Banjara Hills, among other areas, causing major traffic snarls.

The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA), the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) and the Fire Department have been on high alert, supporting traffic police officials to clear out water-logged roads.

Malakpet RUB, areas between Dabeerpura Darwaza and bridge remained water logged for hours post the rains. The road from Siddiamber Bazar Mosque to Mouzamjahi Market Junction was also severely water logged.