Hyderabad rains: Trees uprooted, low-lying areas flooded; govt on high alert

Hyderabad: In the aftermath of heavy, unseasonal rains that lashed parts of the city on Thursday afternoon, April 3, the Telangana government has directed officials to be on high alert.

The local authorities have been asked to take necessary relief measures and ensure people do not face any hardships due to heavy rain in the city. Reports say that houses in the low-lying areas have been flooded due to sudden down pour, including Ganga Nagar and Moula Ka Chilla.

The chief minister has instructed chief secretary Santhi Kumari to review the situation from time to time and take appropriate measures to avoid inconvenience to the dwellers in the low-lying areas. He added that all departments must work in tandem to ensure no waterlogging on the roads, traffic jams and power outages.

Also Read Hyderabad receives rainfall; more downpour expected on Thursday night

Heavy rains hit Hyderabad

Heavy rains that began at around 2:00 pm caused trees to uproot, severe water-logging and traffic and electricity issues across the city.

Trees were uprooted near the KPC junction, RTA officer (Kharitabad-Somajiguda), Saidabad State Bank Colony, Basheerbagh, Necklace Road, Musheerabad, Assembly Road, and Banjara Hills, among other areas, causing major traffic snarls.

The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA), the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) and the Fire Department have been on high alert, supporting traffic police officials to clear out water-logged roads.

Malakpet RUB, areas between Dabeerpura Darwaza and bridge remained water logged for hours post the rains.

The road from Siddiamber Bazar Mosque to Mouzamjahi Market Junction was also severely water logged.