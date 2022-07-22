Hyderabad rains: Walls of 2 old houses at Makkah Masjid collapse

Hyderabad: Amid heavy rains in the city, the walls of two old houses located within the vicinity of the historic Makkah Masjid collapsed on Friday evening. However, no one was injured during the incident.

Following the conclusion of Asr prayers, those present in the mosque heard a loud noise and discovered that the walls of two homes in the vicinity of the masjid had collapsed. The structures reportedly lay in dilapidated conditions and succumbed to the fresh spell of torrential rains in the city.

The locals and the officials of Makkah Masjid rushed to the site and the police were also informed about the incident.

According to the sources, in the aftermath of the bomb blast on May 18, 2007, at Makkah Masjid, the government on the suggestion of a high-level committee acquired the two old houses that were located within the vicinity of the masjid.

The government under the land acquisition land act had acquired the two old houses for a sum of rupees 2.45 lakh.

Teams of DRF have been pressed into service to clear the debris from the site.