Hyderabad: Raja Singh condemns arrest of BJP workers protesting for Old City metro

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s suspended MLA T Raja Singh condemned the arrest of BJP workers who were planning to hold a protest in the old city on Wednesday demanding metro rail.

“Police put our BJP workers under house arrest since last night. Some party workers were arrested in the morning. I am asking chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao if there is anything illegal or wrong in their demand,” Singh asked.

“In assembly, I have raised the issue in the legislative assembly as well. Minister K T Rama Rao said funds have been sanctioned and all works are done. Soon the work will be done. Now nothing has happened so far, there is no discussion on the subject or ground works,” said Singh referring to he long pending metro works in the Old City.

Raja Singh targeted AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi saying he spoke in the assembly and minister K T Rama Rao gave the same reply of funds sanctioned and officers issued instructions to expedite the works. “The AIMIM or TRS say something in the assembly and after personally meeting the ministers say they don’t want any development in the Old City,” Raja Singh alleged.

Also Read Hyderabad: Case filed against Raja Singh for offensive remarks at Ram Navami rally

“The Muslims of the Old City should wake up and see that the BJP is fighting for the Muslim community,” he claimed. The Goshamahal MLA stated that Muslims should stand with them.

“The AIMIM party talks about something different in the assembly and a different thing in the chamber of the ministers. Muslims should understand,” said Raja Singh.