Hyderabad: Case filed against Raja Singh for offensive remarks at Ram Navami rally

Hyderabad: The Shahinayathgunj police station in the city has registered a case against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Goshamahal Raja Singh on Tuesday following the provocative statements he made at a Ram Navami rally.

The complaint was filed an individual named G Madhusudhan against Singh for “disturbing public peace and tranquility”, and also causing traffic jam in the procession route.

A case under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (An order is promulgated by a public servant lawfully empowered to promulgate such order, directing that a religious procession shall not pass down a certain street.) and Section 21 and Section 76 of the City Police Act.

The Shahinayathgunj police station also booked Singh under Sections 153A (offence of promoting disharmony, enmity or feelings of hatred between different groups), 295A (Whoever, with deliberate and malicious intention of outraging the religious feelings of any class of citizens of India), 504 (Whoever intentionally insults, and thereby gives provocation to any person, intending or knowing it to be likely that such provocation will cause him to break the public peace) and 505 (Whoever makes, publishes or circulates any statement or report containing rumour or alarming news with intent to create or promote, or which is likely to create or promote, on grounds of religion) of Indian Penal Code.

At a rally spearheaded by Singh from Rani Avanti Bhawan to Gangabowdi on Sunday, Hindutva slogans calling for the establishment of Hindu supremacy along with calls for violence were raised.

Background of the Ram Navami rally:

Hindutva DJ Kartik whose music was played with Raja Singh at the forefront saw explicit calls for the establishment of a Hindu state as well as veiled threats against minorities in the country.

The lines for one of the songs to which Raja Singh dances goes, “Kashi aur Mathura main bhi jhanda ab lehrana hain.” (Flags will have to be raised at Kashi and Mathura as well.) The song goes on to say, “Hindu virodhiyon ko ab khoon ke aasu rulana hain.” (Enemies of Hinduism will be made to cry tears of blood.)

Making it clear that the lyrics are not just a celebration of Hinduism, the song calls for the removal of minorities in the country. The lyrics, “Jo Ram ka naam na le usko, Bharat se bhagana hain.” (Those who don’t chant Lord Ram’s name, need to be run out of India.)