Hyderabad: Raja Singh condemns Chandrababu Naidu’s arrest, slams Jagan

"What is the point of arrest if it is not related to the case? You can understand that Jagan is afraid. Nevertheless, the TDP will come to power in 2024," he remarked.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 17th September 2023 4:45 pm IST
Goshamal MLA T Raja Singh.

Hyderabad: Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh on Sunday, September 17, strongly condemned the arrest of TDP chief and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu

Raja Singh said that Chandrababu’s arrest was done in a ‘wrong manner’ and was part of ‘political revenge’.

“What is the point of arrest if it is not related to the case? You can understand that Jagan is afraid. Nevertheless, the TDP will come to power in 2024,” he remarked.

MS Education Academy

Raja Singh further said that Andhra Pradesh chief minister is indulging in ‘dirty politics.’

He said that the Telugu people of both states understand chief minister Jagan’s actions, adding that Chandrababu went to jail “only because of serving people.”

Tags
Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 17th September 2023 4:45 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Mir Alamgir

Mir Alamgir

Back to top button