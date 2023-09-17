Hyderabad: Raja Singh condemns Chandrababu Naidu’s arrest, slams Jagan

Hyderabad: Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh on Sunday, September 17, strongly condemned the arrest of TDP chief and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu

Raja Singh said that Chandrababu’s arrest was done in a ‘wrong manner’ and was part of ‘political revenge’.

“What is the point of arrest if it is not related to the case? You can understand that Jagan is afraid. Nevertheless, the TDP will come to power in 2024,” he remarked.

Raja Singh further said that Andhra Pradesh chief minister is indulging in ‘dirty politics.’

He said that the Telugu people of both states understand chief minister Jagan’s actions, adding that Chandrababu went to jail “only because of serving people.”