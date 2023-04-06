Hanuman Jayanti: Raja Singh taken into preventive custody in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Now suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh was taken into preventive custody by the Mangalhat police and Commissioner’s Task Force when he tried to take out a rally and join the Veer Hanuman Jayanthi Shobha Yatra on Thursday.

A police team led by N Ravi Kumar, SHO Mangalhat police station and Task Force people came to the residence of the MLA and took him into custody. He was taken into a police vehicle and shifted to a police station, which is yet to be known.

Minutes before his arrest, Raja Singh released a video and said the police are planning to arrest him and prevent him from joining the Hanuman Jayanthi rally.

“On Hanuman Jayanthi I visit the all temples. The rally starts from the Ram Mandir temple in Gowliguda in my constituency. If I am arrested chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and Home Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali are responsible for the consequences,” threatened Raja Singh.

When the police came to arrest him, Raja Singh argued with them and reiterated that he would go and join the rally. However, SHO Ravi Kumar pacified him and took him into custody. The MLA was shifted to a police station.

The police are on alert following the advisory issued by the Union Home Ministry in view of riots in different states in the country during Sri Rama Navami. The Telangana police are monitoring the situation after the arrest of BJP state president Bandi Sanjay in Warangal for conspiracy to defame the government and creating commotion by ‘leaking the SSC exam question paper’ on Tuesday.

Raja Singh was earlier detained on Wednesday by the police when he was on his way to meet Bandi Sanjay who is currently in custody.