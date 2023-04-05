Telangana: Raja Singh taken into preventive custody, released later

Hyderabad: Now suspended BJP MLA T Raja Singh was taken into preventive custody by the Rachakonda police at Keesara when he was on his way to Yadadri Bhuvanigir to meet BJP state president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay while he was under detention at Bommala Ramaram police station on Wednesday morning.

Raja Singh along with some of his followers started from his house at Mangalhath after coming to know about the arrest of Bandi Sanjay by Karimnagar police last night. On reaching the Keesara Outer Ring Road, the police stopped his vehicle.

The MLA was taken into preventive custody and later shifted back to his residence after a couple of hours in the police vehicle. The police dropped him at his residence and went away.