Hyderabad: Raja Singh to take out nomination bike rally

Hyderabad: BJP MLA from the Goshamahal Assembly Constituency, Raja Singh, is going to take out a nomination bike rally from Akashpuri Hanuman Mandir, Dhoolpet, at 10:30 am on November 4.

Meanwhile, the MLA, who began his campaign in the Dattatreya Nagar division of the Goshamahal assembly constituency, is leaving no stone unturned to win the seat for the third time.

Raja Singh launches election campaign

Recently, Raja Singh launched a campaign for the upcoming assembly polls in Telangana. He began his campaign in the Dattatreya Nagar division of the Goshamahal assembly constituency.

He is contesting the polls from the constituency on a BJP ticket, as the party recently revoked his suspension.

Day 1 – Dattatreya Nagar Division, #Goshamahal



आज मेरी गोशामहल विधानसभा के दत्तात्रेय नगर डिवीज़न में चुनाव प्रचार का शुभ आरंभ किया गया।



जनता द्वारा मिल रहे आशिर्वाद को देखते हुए मैं ये कह सकता हु की गोशामहल में तीसरी बार भाजपा की जीत तय है।



Today, I officially launched my… pic.twitter.com/SEslmHSgCb — Raja Singh (@TigerRajaSingh) October 26, 2023

Telangana Assembly poll schedule

As per the Telangana Assembly poll schedule released by the Election Commission of India, the notification will be released on November 3, 2023.

The last date for the nomination of candidates for the election is November 10, 2023. The polls in the state will be held in a single phase on November 30, 2023, with the counting of votes scheduled for December 3.

Also Read Schedule for Assembly polls in Telangana, 4 other states announced

Following are the important dates for the Telangana Assembly polls:

Events Dates Date of poll notification November 3, 2023 Last date of nominations November 10, 2023 Date for scrutiny of nominations November 13, 2023 Last date for withdrawal of candidatures November 15, 2023 Poll November 30, 2023 Counting December 3, 2023 Date before which election shall be completed December 5, 2023 Telangana Assembly poll schedule

Seat share in previous polls

In the Telangana Assembly Polls 2018, the TRS, now known as the BRS, established the government by securing victory in 88 out of the 119 seats, representing a significant increase in its seat share by 25.

In contrast, the INC’s seat share decreased from 21 to 19, while AIMIM managed to win seven seats. Despite the BJP’s efforts to form a government, they could only secure a single seat, with Raja Singh winning the Goshamahal Assembly constituency seat. The saffron party’s seat share dropped from five to one.

It remains to be seen whether Raja Singh will be able to win the Goshamahal Assembly constituency for the third time.