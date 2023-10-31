Hyderabad: Raja Singh to take out nomination bike rally

The MLA is leaving no stone unturned to win the seat for the third time.

Sameer Khan | Updated: 31st October 2023 10:03 am IST
Raja Singh
Raja Singh [Image: Twitter]

Hyderabad: BJP MLA from the Goshamahal Assembly Constituency, Raja Singh, is going to take out a nomination bike rally from Akashpuri Hanuman Mandir, Dhoolpet, at 10:30 am on November 4.

Meanwhile, the MLA, who began his campaign in the Dattatreya Nagar division of the Goshamahal assembly constituency, is leaving no stone unturned to win the seat for the third time.

Raja Singh launches election campaign

Recently, Raja Singh launched a campaign for the upcoming assembly polls in Telangana. He began his campaign in the Dattatreya Nagar division of the Goshamahal assembly constituency.

He is contesting the polls from the constituency on a BJP ticket, as the party recently revoked his suspension.

Telangana Assembly poll schedule

As per the Telangana Assembly poll schedule released by the Election Commission of India, the notification will be released on November 3, 2023.

The last date for the nomination of candidates for the election is November 10, 2023. The polls in the state will be held in a single phase on November 30, 2023, with the counting of votes scheduled for December 3.

Following are the important dates for the Telangana Assembly polls:

EventsDates
Date of poll notificationNovember 3, 2023
Last date of nominationsNovember 10, 2023
Date for scrutiny of nominationsNovember 13, 2023
Last date for withdrawal of candidaturesNovember 15, 2023
PollNovember 30, 2023
CountingDecember 3, 2023
Date before which election shall be completedDecember 5, 2023
Telangana Assembly poll schedule

Seat share in previous polls

In the Telangana Assembly Polls 2018, the TRS, now known as the BRS, established the government by securing victory in 88 out of the 119 seats, representing a significant increase in its seat share by 25.

In contrast, the INC’s seat share decreased from 21 to 19, while AIMIM managed to win seven seats. Despite the BJP’s efforts to form a government, they could only secure a single seat, with Raja Singh winning the Goshamahal Assembly constituency seat. The saffron party’s seat share dropped from five to one.

It remains to be seen whether Raja Singh will be able to win the Goshamahal Assembly constituency for the third time.

