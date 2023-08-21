Hyderabad: Rajiv Gandhi birth anniversary celebrated at Charminar

TPCC senior vice-president G. Niranjan hoisted Congress flag at Rajiv Gandhi Sadbhavana Yatra Commemoration pole

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan|   Published: 21st August 2023 9:01 am IST
Former Prime Minister of India, Rajiv Gandhi

Hyderabad: The Rajiv Gandhi Sadbhavana Yatra Commemoration Committee on Sunday celebrated the 79th birth anniversary of the late Rajiv Gandhi at Charminar, Hyderabad.

During the event, TPCC senior vice-president G. Niranjan hoisted the Congress flag at the Rajiv Gandhi Sadbhavana Yatra Commemoration pole and offered floral tributes to a portrait of the late Rajiv Gandhi.

Speaking on the occasion, Niranjan recalled the Sadbhavana Yatra in the twin cities in the year 1990, which Rajiv Gandhi commenced after hoisting the party flag. He also remembered Rajiv Gandhi’s visit to the old city of Hyderabad to console the communal victims in the year 1991. Niranjan added that Rajiv Gandhi was responsible for the development of communications and technology in the country.

He further stated that the former PM initiated revolutionary changes in the Panchayati Raj system and granted voting right to youth who attained 18 years of age, thereby paving the way for the involvement of youth in national building.

On the occasion, G. Kannaiah Lal, P. Rajesh Kumar, Venkatesh Mudiraj, Om Prakash Sharma, G. Dinesh, Shyam Mudiraj, Iqbal, Moosa Qasim, Abed Ali, Krishna Kumar, Mujeebullah Shareef, T. Chandu, Vinay Kumar, Amer Ali, Mir Hyder Ali Jaffery, and others participated.

