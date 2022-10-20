Hyderabad: Rajiv Gandhi Sadbhvana Yatra Commemoration Day held at Charminar

Hyderabad: Rajiv Gandhi Sadbhavana Yatra Commemoration Committee celebrated 32nd anniversary of the former Prime Minister at Charminar on Wednesday.

AICC Secretary, Rohit Choudhary hoisted the Congress party flag at the Rajiv Gandhi Sadbhavana pole and offered floral tributes to the portrait of the late Rajiv Gandhi on the occasion. They recalled Late Rajiv Gandhi hoisting the party flag at Charminar on this day in the year 1990. The former PM also had commenced his Sadbhavana Yatra in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad.

Veteran Congress leader, R Surender Reddy was honored with Sadhbhavana Award on the occasion. He spoke about his relationship with Rajiv Gandhi and praised him for his contributions to the development of India.

G. Niranjan, committee chairman, said the purpose of Rajiv Gandhi’s yatra was to promote ‘Sadbhvana’ among different sections of the people following the Mandal Commission report.

Rohith Choudhury, AICC secretary, said the Bharath Jodo yatra of Rahul Gandhi is similar to the Sadbhavana yatra of Rajiv Gandhi and it is meant for bringing unity among the people. He appealed to the people to make the Bharath Jodo Yatra a grand success in the larger interests of the country.

The program cited attendees that include Jeevan Reddy, MLC, R Damodar Reddy, former minister, Balram Naik, former Union Minister, V Hanumanth Rao, former TPCC president Kodanda Reddy, vice chairman-Kisaan Cell, AICC, Marri Shashidhar Reddy, former Minister, Vishnuvardhan Reddy, Anjan Kumar Yadav, former MP, Kamalakar Rao, former MLC, Shyam Mohan.