TS Wakf Board passes resolution to remove Shahnawaz Qasim from CEO post

Hyderabad: Telangana State Wakf Board unanimously passed a resolution to send back its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Shahnawaz Qasim IPS to the state police department.

The board under the supervision of Chairman Mohammed Masiullah Khan had met on Thursday and unanimously decided to remove the IPS officer from the CEO post. Shahnawaz Qasim belongs to the 2003 IPS batch and has been allotted to the Telangana cadre during the bifurcation of the united Andhra Pradesh.

Telangana State Wakf Board Chairman Mohammed Masiullah Khan briefing media

The Chairman Wakf Board maintained that since there is no full-time CEO for the Wakf Board, resulting in affecting its functioning. There were several important files including the salary of Masjid Muezzin and Imams were pending for a long time for clearance.

Shahnawaz Qasim was first appointed Commissioner, Minorities Welfare and in December 2020 he was appointed as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Telangana State Wakf Board.