TS Wakf Board passes resolution to remove Shahnawaz Qasim from CEO post

Photo of SM Bilal SM Bilal|   Published: 20th October 2022 2:03 pm IST

Hyderabad: Telangana State Wakf Board unanimously passed a resolution to send back its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Shahnawaz Qasim IPS to the state police department.

The board under the supervision of Chairman Mohammed Masiullah Khan had met on Thursday and unanimously decided to remove the IPS officer from the CEO post. Shahnawaz Qasim belongs to the 2003 IPS batch and has been allotted to the Telangana cadre during the bifurcation of the united Andhra Pradesh.

Telangana State Wakf Board Chairman Mohammed Masiullah Khan briefing media

The Chairman Wakf Board maintained that since there is no full-time CEO for the Wakf Board, resulting in affecting its functioning. There were several important files including the salary of Masjid Muezzin and Imams were pending for a long time for clearance.

MS Education Academy

Shahnawaz Qasim was first appointed Commissioner, Minorities Welfare and in December 2020 he was appointed as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Telangana State Wakf Board.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button