Hyderabad Raksha Expo to draw leading defence, aerospace firms

Hyderabad: A grand Raksha Expo will be organised in Hyderabad from December 7 to 9 as part of the Telangana Global Summit–2026, Chief Secretary Sanjay Jaju said on Thursday, October 8.

An Air Show will also be organised on December 9.

The Chief Secretary, who chaired a meeting to review the arrangements for the Raksha Expo, discussed the participation of defence and aerospace companies, infrastructure, security arrangements, publicity and other related issues, an official release said.

He said that around 30 per cent of the defence and aerospace industries are based in Hyderabad, making the city an important hub for these sectors.

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Jaju said that the Raksha Expo would provide a major platform to promote the growth of the defence and aerospace industries and attract investments to Telangana.

The Chief Secretary directed officials to invite leading national and international defence, aerospace and arms manufacturing companies to participate in the Raksha Expo.

Roadshows will be organised in Hyderabad on October 24 and in New Delhi on October 29 as part of the promotional campaign for the Expo.

Officials were asked to ensure participation of industry bodies such as FICCI, ASSOCHAM, SIDM and MSMEs, along with public and private sector organisations in the defence and aerospace sectors.

Leading organisations such as HAL, BEL and BDL are expected to showcase their products at the expo. The event will also provide opportunities for business interactions, buyer-seller meetings, marketing, MoUs, startup collaborations and seminars.

In view of the ongoing modernisation of police and paramilitary forces across the country, the Chief Secretary directed officials to invite DGPs of all states to participate in the expo, the release added.