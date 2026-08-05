Telangana gears up for global summit in December 2026

A suggestion has been made to utilise the Young India Skill University complex currently under construction at Bharat Future City for hosting the global summit.

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Two men in formal attire seated at a conference table during a meeting in Telangana
Telangana Chief Secretary Sanjay Jaju reviews preparations for Telangana Rising Summit

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Secretary Sanjay Jaju on Wednesday, August 5, directed officials to make extensive arrangements for the successful conduct of the Telangana Rising 2026 Global Summit, which is scheduled for December.

Speaking at a review meeting at the Secretariat, the Chief Secretary said that the Global Summit will serve as a pivotal platform for boosting the state’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) and urged all government departments to work in coordination to ensure the event’s success.

A suggestion has been made to utilise the Young India Skill University complex currently under construction at Bharat Future City for hosting the global summit.

Subhan Bakery

Extensive discussions were held on matters such as attracting investments to the state, accelerating industrial development, expanding skill development opportunities for the youth, boosting employment generation, and delivering digital services more efficiently.

The government’s ‘Telangana Rising‘ initiative aims to position the state at the forefront of all sectors, including development, investments, industrial growth, infrastructure, skill development, innovation, employment generation, and welfare.

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