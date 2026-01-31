Hyderabad: Chiranjeevi announces birth of Ram Charan’s twins

Hyderabad: The Konidela family is celebrating double joy as actor Ram Charan and his wife, entrepreneur Upasana Kamineni Konidela, have welcomed twins, a baby boy and a baby girl. The happy news was officially confirmed by megastar Chiranjeevi on social media.

Sharing the update, Chiranjeevi wrote that both the babies and Upasana are healthy and doing well. He expressed gratitude for the prayers and wishes pouring in for the family and called the arrival of the twins a moment of “pure joy and divine blessing” for the grandparents.

With immense joy and a heart full of gratitude, we are happy to share that @AlwaysRamCharan and @upasanakonidela have been blessed with twins – a baby boy and a baby girl.



Both the babies and the mother are healthy and doing well. ✨



Welcoming these little ones into our family… — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) January 31, 2026

With the birth of the twins, Ram Charan and Upasana are now parents to three children. The couple had welcomed their first child, a daughter named Klin Kaara, in June 2023.

Ram Charan married Upasana, the Vice-Chairperson of Apollo Charity, in June 2012 after being engaged in December 2011. The two were friends for several years before they began dating and eventually tied the knot.

Speculation about the twins began during Diwali 2025, when Upasana shared a video from her Seemantham (baby shower) ceremony and hinted at the pregnancy. She wrote, “This Diwali was all about double the celebration, double the love and double the blessings.”

Soon after Chiranjeevi’s announcement, congratulatory messages poured in from fans and well-wishers across social media, celebrating the newest additions to the Konidela family.