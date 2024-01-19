Hyderabad: Ram Mandir inauguration poster put up on mosque wall, removed later

The hoarding with photos of Ram Mandir, PM Narendra Modi, Union minister Kishan Reddy, and other leaders was set up by BJP leader Machaneni Srinivas Rao.

Hyderabad: Anti-social elements in the city attempted to spread communal trouble in the city on Thursday, January 19, by putting a hoarding of the inauguration of Ayodhya Ram Mandir at the Green Mosque wall on the busy Banjara Hills Road No 3.

The police removed it after Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) spokesperson Amjed ullah Khan raised the issue on X and All India Majlis E Ettehad ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLC Mirza Rahmath Baig met the DCP west zone, Vijay Kumar.

The hoarding with photos of Ram Mandir, PM Narendra Modi, Union minister Kishan Reddy, and other BJP leaders was set up by BJP leader Machaneni Srinivas Rao.

The hoarding of Ram Mandir’s inauguration remained on the mosque wall on the busy road frequented by high-level officials of GHMC and Hyderabad police.

The police later removed the hoardings put against the mosque wall. However, no case has been booked.

