Hyderabad: Man sentenced to death for dowry harassment, wife’s murder in Tallabkatta

Imran ul Hasan, a resident of Tallabkatta brutally killed his wife using a hammer, screwdriver and scissors on January 1, 2019.

Hyderabad: The Fourth Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge CVS Bhupathi convicted and sentenced a man to death for killing his wife and dowry harassment.

A case was booked and he was arrested soon after the murder.

“Imran Ul Haq S/o Late Mahmood Hussain was found guilty & sentenced to Death Sentence and a fine of Rs. 10,000/- and in default of payment of the fine, the accused shall undergo Simple Imprisonment for five months for 302 IPC. He shall be hanged by the neck till he is dead & 3 years Rigorous imprisonment & pay a fine of Rs. 5000/- and in default of payment of the fine, the accused shall undergo Simple Imprisonment for two months for 498(A) IPC accordingly,” the court stated in its order.

Imran murdered his wife after a fight as she learned of his second marriage. Imran demanded Rs 30,000 for a car and harassed his wife, the police mentioned in their investigation.

