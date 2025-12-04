Hyderabad ranks among top 20 world’s dirtiest cities: Survey

Hyderabad: Radical Storage, a global luggage-storage network, recently compiled a list of the cleanest and dirtiest cities based on tourist reviews, where Hyderabad ranked 18th among the 20 dirtiest cities across the world.

The list was made using Euromonitor’s Top 100 City Destinations Index, a yearly index that ranks the top 100 city destinations in the world based on how well they perform in tourism, travel sustainability, city infrastructure, economic activity, and overall visitor appeal.

For each city, Radical Storage analysed Google reviews for top 10 attractions between October 2024 and November 2025. Reviews were scanned for words like ‘clean’ and ‘dirty’ and then categorised as positive or negative depending on the context to give each city a final ‘cleanliness score’.

After this extensive exercise, they came up with two lists, ranking the top 20 cleanest and dirtiest cities.

Hyderabad ranked third from bottom in the list of dirtiest cities, where Budapest emerged at the top of the list. Surprisingly, Hyderabad is the only Indian city mentioned in either of the lists.

In the 633 reviews analysed from Hyderabad, 16.1 percent made negative remarks about its cleanliness.

The worst-performing cities after Budapest are Rome, Las Vegas, Florence, and Paris.

The cleanest cities, on the other hand, are Krakow in Poland, followed by Sharjah, Singapore, Warsaw and Doha accordingly.



