Hyderabad: Raymond employee arrested with 7 country made weapons

The accused contacted an inmate who was from Maharashtra to procure the weapons. Reddy decided to sell the same to earn money.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 28th September 2024 6:30 pm IST
Representational photo

Hyderabad: The Neredmet police on Friday, September 27 arrested an employee of a Raymond shopping mall and seized seven country-made weapons from him.

The police seized a pistol, revolver and tapancha along with four air pistols and 11 live rounds and a mobile phone.

The accused was identified as 25-year-old Bollinkala Sai Ram Reddy who resides in Sauraram and hails from Andhra Pradesh.

In 2020, Reddy dropped out of college and began working at the Raymond store in Kakinada. He shifted to Hyderabad two years ago.

In Hyderabad, Reddy worked at the Amazon office as an office boy for four months.

Also Read
Hyderabad: Electric bike catches fire in Suraram, no casualities

Reddy has a previous criminal record having been involved in two cases of theft for which he had been arrested by the Uppal and Kakinada police respectively. After being released from Jail, he planned to earn easy money.

Reddy contacted an inmate from Maharashtra to procure the weapons. He decided to sell the same to earn money.

The police have booked Reddy under sections 25(1)(A), 25(1B)(a) of the Arms Act of Neredmet Police.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 28th September 2024 6:30 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button