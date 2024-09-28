Hyderabad: Raymond employee arrested with 7 country made weapons

Hyderabad: The Neredmet police on Friday, September 27 arrested an employee of a Raymond shopping mall and seized seven country-made weapons from him.

The police seized a pistol, revolver and tapancha along with four air pistols and 11 live rounds and a mobile phone.

The accused was identified as 25-year-old Bollinkala Sai Ram Reddy who resides in Sauraram and hails from Andhra Pradesh.

In 2020, Reddy dropped out of college and began working at the Raymond store in Kakinada. He shifted to Hyderabad two years ago.

In Hyderabad, Reddy worked at the Amazon office as an office boy for four months.

Reddy has a previous criminal record having been involved in two cases of theft for which he had been arrested by the Uppal and Kakinada police respectively. After being released from Jail, he planned to earn easy money.

Reddy contacted an inmate from Maharashtra to procure the weapons. He decided to sell the same to earn money.

The police have booked Reddy under sections 25(1)(A), 25(1B)(a) of the Arms Act of Neredmet Police.