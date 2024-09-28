Hyderabad: Electric bike catches fire in Suraram, no casualities

Hyderabad: An electric bike was gutted on Saturday, September 27 as a fire broke out in the Suraram area of Jeedimetla.

The e-bike was parked near a medical store on Suraram road when it caught fire.

Before help could reach the spot the fire spread to the medical store partially burning articles kept in the front portion of the store.

No casualties were reported.

Locals tried to douse the fire after collecting water from a nearby building. The firemen arrived and doused the fire eventually.

A short circuit in the bike’s battery is suspected to be the cause of the fire. When Siasat.com contacted the police, there was no response.