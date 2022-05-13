Electric two-wheeler goes up in flames in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: An electric two-wheeler went up in flames here after “smoke and fire emanated from its battery”, though no one was injured in the incident, police said on Thursday.

The incident happened on Wednesday night when the owner of the electric vehicle along with his friend were travelling on the EV scooter, when it suddenly stopped and smoke came from the battery.

As they went to one side, fire erupted from the battery and the flames engulfed the vehicle, a police official at LB Nagar Police Station said, based on a petition received from the owner of the EV.

A video showing the two-wheeler caught in fire on road with vehicles passing by was doing rounds on social media platforms.

Last month, a 80-year-old man died and three of his family members suffered burn injuries when the battery of an electric scooter plugged in for charging exploded at their house in Nizamabad district, police had said.

In another incident, battery of an electric two-wheeler exploded on May 8 night while it was being charged in Karimnagar district, though no one was injured in the incident, police had said.