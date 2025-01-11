Hyderabad: RBVRR Women’s College holds graduation ceremony

Hyderabad: Prof. V Balakista Reddy, Chairman of Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has encouraged the students to upgrade their communication and other soft skills.

Dr Jhilam Chattaraj, Convener, Press and Media Committee said. Reddy spoke as the chief guest at the college graduation ceremony on Friday, January 10.

Raja Bahadur Venkata Rama Reddy (RBVRR) Women’s College was established in 1954 to promote education among women. His mission was to offer quality and affordable education to the women of Telangana. This is one of the premier institutions for women’s education in the state. It recently secured a position within the 200-250 NIRF ranking. Five hundred and eighty-seven (587) graduates from the years 2021 and 2022 were awarded their degrees.

Prof. K Shashikanth, Controller of Examinations, Osmania University, spoke with the audience as the Guest-of-Honour. He wished the students a glorious career ahead. In the meantime, the Principal of the college, Dr J Achyutha Devi congratulated the students who received their degrees.

Eminent members from the Management, Prof K Sudarshan Reddy, the Secretary-Cum Correspondent of the college and Prof K Muthyam Reddy, Secretary, Hyderabad Mahila Vidya Sangam (HMVS), and several former faculty members were present at the convocation.

Medals were awarded to toppers in various disciplines like Humanities, Sciences, Computers, Commerce and Business Administration.

Additional Controllers of Examinations, Ms B Manjula, Ms Mercy Rani and members of the exam branch worked towards making the Convocation a memorable experience.

Students adorned the graduation day look with traditional Indian stoles. Alumni members rekindled old friendships at selfie booths.

Dr M Suchitra, Convener, Ms. K Swapna, Co-Convener, convocation Committee welcomed the parents and students. The convocation was also an opportunity for the college to foster its relationship with the alumni. The students were encouraged to sign up for the Alumni Committee. After the formal programme, students spent time with faculty and friends, recollecting their old days in the college.