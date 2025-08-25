Hyderabad philanthropist and real estate pioneer Ghiasuddin Babukhan passes away

Hyderabad: Ghiasuddin Babukhan, one of Hyderabad’s most prominent real estate developers and philanthropist, passed away after a prolonged illness in the city on Monday, August 25.

Babukhan, the driving force behind Babukhan Enterprises, co-founded Moghul Builders and Planners and Babukhan Properties, both of which played a significant role in shaping Hyderabad’s modern skyline.

Contributions to education and charity

Beyond business, Babukhan was deeply committed to social and educational causes. He was instrumental in establishing the Hyderabad Zakath and Charitable Trust (HZCT) and the Foundation for Economic and Educational Development (FEED), which have supported thousands of underprivileged students.

HZCT began with a modest zakat collection of Rs 11 lakh in 1992 and expanded to support more than 24,000 students across 106 schools, many in remote areas of Telangana.

He was honoured with the Maulana Abul Kalam Azad National Award in 2014 by the Government of Telangana for his sustained commitment to minority upliftment through education and economic progress.

As the guiding force of the Hyderabad Institute of Excellence, Babukhan championed access to quality education for deserving students.

Colleagues and community members remember him not only for his vision in the real estate sector but also for his generosity and dedication to philanthropy.

Funeral details

The namaz-e-janazah and tadfeen will be held at Masjid-e-Baqi, Road No. 12, Banjara Hills, after Isha prayers at 8:30 pm.