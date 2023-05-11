Hyderabad: Registration for distance courses at MANUU open

Hyderabad: The Maulana Azad National Urdu University’s (MANUU) Directorate of Distance Education (DDE) has announced the reopening of registration on its website for various distance mode courses.

Registration for different coursed in postgraduate (PG) and undergraduate (UG) Semester mode 2020 batch and left-out students of 2019 batch-semester mode programmes are open now.

Also Read Telangana govt notifies DOST; degree admissions from May 16

According to MANUU professor, Mohmmad Razaullah, the fee payment on the portal is open for registration up to May 21, 2023.

For further details about the fee pattern for different programmes, visit the university’s website .