Hyderabad: Regularisation of Wakf Board employees triggers resentment

Hyderabad: The regularisation of services of 43 employees of the Telangana State Waqf Board have allegedly triggered resentment among senior officials of the board and the employees whose services have been regularised may once again become a victim of confusion and may have to wait for a long time again with a fear of becoming a victim of legal wrangling.

Immediately after the state Waqf Board decided to resolve the long-pending issue, senior officials allegedly started making representations against the board’s decision besides trying to create difficulties for these employees.

According to sources, there is a possibility of complications due to the difference in the educational qualifications of the 43 employees whose services have been made regular, so the senior officials are not happy with the regularization of the services of the youth who have been serving for 10 to 12 years.

Unhappy with this important decision taken by the board, the officials are allegedly engaged in a conspiracy to confuse the issue by hiring so-called social workers.

Employees serving on the board have confirmed that some senior officials are not in favour of regularizing the services of 43 employees, so the chairman and members of the board have taken this decision without including it in the agenda.

Last week members of the Wakf Board stresses that to improve the performance of the board, the salaries of employees should be increased and the services of temporary employees should be regularized. They said that for significant improvement in the affairs and functioning of the Wakf Board, it is necessary to improve the performance of the employees and make them accountable besides inculcating a sense of responsibility in them.

According to sources, senior officials have given a stern warning to those trying to create hurdles in this matter and said that if any such act is done, it is likely to affect all 43 employees.