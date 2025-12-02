Hyderabad: RERA rules flat sale agreement cancellation by builder invalid

Hyderabad: The Telangana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TG-RERA) has ruled that the unilateral cancellation of a flat sale agreement is invalid. In a case filed by Kamal Jain of Begum Bazar, Hyderabad, RERA examined a dispute involving Mantri Developers Pvt. Ltd. and Jubilee Hills Landmark Projects Pvt. Ltd.

Agreement made in 2018

The complainant stated that she had entered into an agreement on September 13, 2018, to purchase a house in one of their real estate projects and had paid Rs 50 lakh in advance on October 3, 2018.

However, on December 12, 2024, the developer suddenly deposited Rs 50 lakh back into her account, claiming that the agreement had been cancelled. Jain alleged that this unilateral cancellation was illegal and sought justice from RERA.

Jubilee Hills Landmark Projects Pvt. Ltd. countered that the agreement was revoked because the buyer had allegedly failed to honour certain contractual terms.

After hearing both sides, RERA concluded that the cancellation was unlawful and directed the complainant to redeposit Rs 50 lakh into the developer’s account within 15 days, thereby reinstating the original agreement.

Nagaram case

In a separate case, RERA directed a builder to immediately repair construction defects at Sri Sai Residency in Madhuranagar, Nagaram.

The flat owners had complained of poor plastering on walls, damaged walkways, leaking plumbing lines, and a defective lift. RERA, after reviewing the complaint, ordered the builder to promptly rectify all deficiencies to ensure compliance with safety and quality standards.