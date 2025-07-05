TGRERA asks PVR Developers to register ‘Urban Life’ home buyers association

Hyderabad: The Telangana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TGRERA) has asked PVR developers to register a home buyers association for its “Urban Life” project.

The TGRERA pulled up PVR Developers over the issue related to the “Urban Life” project in Shankarpally. On July 2, the RERA directed the firm to initiate all necessary steps for the constitution and registration of the association and submit a detailed status report with timelines for compliance.

“Initiate all necessary steps for the immediate constitution and registration of such an association and file a detailed status report indicating timelines for compliance,” the order stated.

Buyers flag delay

Two of the buyers identified as Rambadri Siddarth and Kiranmayi Tupakula, flat owners of Manjeera Diamond Towers in Nallagandla approached TG RERA citing delays and deficiencies in the ‘Urban Life’ project located at Survey Nos. 326(P), 327, 328, and 329, Shankarpally village.

They were allotted Villa No 47 under an agreement of sale dated May 16, 2020, but raised concerns over the lack of project completion and the absence of an association to address common issues.

According to TGREAR rules, builders must form a buyers’ association within three months after most units are booked. Despite this, complainants submitted a memo stating that no such association exists even years after their purchase, leading to TG RERA’s intervention to safeguard buyers’ rights.