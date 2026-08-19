Hyderabad residents arrested for deer hunting in Bidar

Bidar: Three people were arrested for allegedly hunting a deer near Chondi village in Bidar taluk, days after a controversial encounter involving suspected poachers in Chamarajanagar district.

According to forest officers the incident occurred in the areas surrounding Chondi village under the jurisdiction of Janwada forest range. Local residents reportedly noticed the suspicious movement in the area and alerted the police about suspected hunting activity.

Acting on the information, a forest team reached the spot and attempted to intercept the group. The suspects allegedly tried to flee after noticing the officials. However, officers managed to catch three of them, while two others escaped from the spot.

The arrested persons have been identified as Soheb Mallik, a native of Chincholi in Kalaburagi district, and Hyderabad residents Abdul Sahid and Hameed.

Police said another suspect, identified as Naseer from Hyderabad, and one other person managed to escape. Search operations have been launched to trace the absconding suspects.

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A firearm allegedly used for hunting and a vehicle were seized from the arrested persons, officials said. Preliminary investigation suggests that the group had hunted a deer in the area.

The incident comes amid heightened attention on wildlife protection following the recent deaths of three suspected poachers in a forest department firing incident in Chamarajanagar district. The circumstances surrounding that incident have triggered political demands for an independent inquiry.

A case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act and other applicable laws. Forest officials are questioning the arrested suspects and conducting further searches for the absconding members of the group.

Officials said further details would emerge as the investigation progresses.